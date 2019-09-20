Meghan McCain Flounces Off After Being Dog-Walked By Ana Navarro

So much white lady fragility, so little time.
On The View this morning, Meghan McCain was trying and flailing to identify some inconsistency between the way the left responded to Assange/Wikileaks and the way we are responding to the whistleblower NOW, who has informed the world that Trump is committing treason over the phone in the Oval Office. It was sad and pathetic, and she grew increasingly frustrated and louder each time she tried to clarify her flimsy point, but it was when she responded to Ana Navarro that the fullness of her bratty let-me-speak-to-your-manager whiteness blossomed. Ana Navarro calmly began to make her point, and then...
McCAIN: EXCUSE ME! Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it. I just want to say that Abby...
NAVARRO: You don't have to yell, I'm two feet away.
McCAIN: I don't even know what you just said.
NAVARRO: I said, don't scream at me, I'm two feet away.
McCAIN: You know what? That's so rude.
Joy Behar took it to commercial, and as she did, Meghan McCain got up and WALKED. OFF. THE. SET. So much staged poutrage! Flouncy flouncy flounce!
OHMYGOD, IF I CANNOT YELL OVER AND INTERRUPT PEOPLE OF COLOR WHEN I AM FRUSTRATED AND SCREWING UP TO MAKE MY BULLSH*T POINT WHAT EVEN IS THIS WORLD ANYMORE?!?
Anyhow, here's some choice Twitter reaction for you.