Meghan McCain Flounces Off After Being Dog-Walked By Ana Navarro

So much white lady fragility, so little time.

On The View this morning, Meghan McCain was trying and flailing to identify some inconsistency between the way the left responded to Assange/Wikileaks and the way we are responding to the whistleblower NOW, who has informed the world that Trump is committing treason over the phone in the Oval Office. It was sad and pathetic, and she grew increasingly frustrated and louder each time she tried to clarify her flimsy point, but it was when she responded to Ana Navarro that the fullness of her bratty let-me-speak-to-your-manager whiteness blossomed. Ana Navarro calmly began to make her point, and then...

NAVARRO: I think Julian Assange is a traitor...

McCAIN: EXCUSE ME! Maybe I was clumsy in the way that I said it. I just want to say that Abby...

NAVARRO: You don't have to yell, I'm two feet away.

McCAIN: I don't even know what you just said.

NAVARRO: I said, don't scream at me, I'm two feet away.

McCAIN: You know what? That's so rude.

Joy Behar took it to commercial, and as she did, Meghan McCain got up and WALKED. OFF. THE. SET. So much staged poutrage! Flouncy flouncy flounce!

OHMYGOD, IF I CANNOT YELL OVER AND INTERRUPT PEOPLE OF COLOR WHEN I AM FRUSTRATED AND SCREWING UP TO MAKE MY BULLSH*T POINT WHAT EVEN IS THIS WORLD ANYMORE?!?

Anyhow, here's some choice Twitter reaction for you.

Raise your hand if you wanted Meghan McCain to walk off stage and never come back to the View 🙋🏽‍♀️ #TheView pic.twitter.com/G5jg30VYuV — Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) September 20, 2019

So Megan McCain can yell at someone but when that someone tells her not to yell at them they’re rude?! And then she has a tantrum and walks off the stage. Omfg why is she still on #TheView — Porsche Santiaga (@BeautyIsModesty) September 20, 2019

I know that’s right Ana!! “I said don’t scream at me, I’m 2 feet away”. They not taking no mess from nutmeg this season. #TheView pic.twitter.com/1iXWD4A0Fz — Asia Collins (@NizanaHT) September 20, 2019

My girl Ana @ananavarro is so unbothered by the little girl at the table. I love it! #TheView pic.twitter.com/OJ4UvfYBC1

↓ Story continues below ↓ — C. Nelson (@Denali99) September 20, 2019

After Ana Navarro put that BOOM down, Meghan stormed off and the looks on the faces of some audience members was priceless! 😂😂😂 #TheView pic.twitter.com/HqdeiGAHhq — Wayne Pittman, Jr. ✒️ 🐐💪 (@Sony12Play) September 20, 2019

Oh the irony of Meaghan McCain calling Ana Navarro rude! 🤣🤣🤣 #theview — the african empress 🏳️‍🌈 (@aafricanempress) September 20, 2019

The overall audience reaction when Meghan McCain walked off the set is hilarious. This guy, though. 🤣🤣🤣 #TheView pic.twitter.com/726hTVyXOo — Cindy (@Steadyspirit) September 20, 2019