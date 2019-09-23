The First Day Of Fall Edition. Hope you enjoyed the equinox.

Big hand for infidel753, who's been rounding 'em up here for two wks. straight! Now let's start branding those strays.

Allison Hantschel looks at some contortions: "Everything is Racism & Sexism and Nobody Will Say It".

Nothing new under the sun: digby at Hullabaloo goes back to 1973.

Continuing along Memory Lane, Will Bunch takes us to 1974.

Worst Person In The World? Tough call, but Bleeding Heartland makes a case for Sen. Joni Ernst & her "support" for Ukraine.

