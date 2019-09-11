More Disgusting Lies From Trump At 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

This f*ckin guy.
Same basic lies, different iterations, but same basic lies.
This time, President PussyAss B*tch vomited his September 11 lies at the Pentagon memorial service, and they were doozies.
He watched the second plane with his own eyes fly "at tremendous speed" into the second tower of the World Trade Center. All the way from his home in midtown Manhattan. Dude can't read "Bahamas" in 156 font size from a teleprompter 4 feet from his bloated face, but he was able to spot this plane. From nearly four miles away. Okay, Paw-Paw.
Then Taliban Trump (Thanks, Rep. Eric Swalwell...) says he "soon after" went down to Ground Zero with his employees to help "any little way" they could. Sure, he did. This lie has been debunked so many damn times, it's ridiculous. But in reality, we don't need proof. All we need is his own behavior and our own common sense to know this is a flat-out lie. Does he ever help anyone with anything? He's a narcissist. Do the math.
Let's not forget his biggest, best lie of all from today...so far, remember, the day is young. As I write, it's only 11:30 a.m.
"It was then that I realized that the world was going to change. I was no longer going to be, and it could never ever be that innocent place that I thought it was."
BwaHaAHahAHaAHahAhaha
Trump EVER thought he was innocent? (Use as many meanings of the word "innocent" as you like.) He sure as hell never thought the world was innocent. He's one of the most cynical and depraved son-of-a-b*tches that ever lived. How else can you account for the fact that one of the first things he did after the Towers fell was to get on live TV and brag that one of the buildings HE owned was now the tallest building in Manhattan?
[Alan] Marcus asked whether Trump’s 40 Wall Street building had suffered any damage. Before getting into his response about his Financial District property, the businessman had something he wanted on the record.
“40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest,” Trump said in the WWOR interview. “And now it’s the tallest.”
Well, good for you, Donald. Good for you. Eighteen years later, he's still at it.