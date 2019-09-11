More Disgusting Lies From Trump At 9/11 Pentagon Memorial

This f*ckin guy.

Same basic lies, different iterations, but same basic lies.

This time, President PussyAss B*tch vomited his September 11 lies at the Pentagon memorial service, and they were doozies.

I was sitting at home watching a major business television show early that morning, Jack Welch, the legendary head of General Electric was about to be interviewed when all of a sudden they cut away. At first there were different reports. It was a boiler fire, but I new that boilers aren't at the top of a building. It was a kitchen explosion, in Windows On The World. Nobody really knew what happened, there was great confusion. I was looking out of a window from a building at midtown Manhattan directly at the World Trade Center when I saw a second plane at a tremendous speed go into the second tower. It was then that I realized that the world was going to change. I was no longer going to be, and it could never ever be that innocent place that I thought it was. Soon after, I went down to Ground Zero with men who worked for me to try to help in any little way that we could. We were not alone. So many others were scattered around trying to do the same. They were all trying to help.

He watched the second plane with his own eyes fly "at tremendous speed" into the second tower of the World Trade Center. All the way from his home in midtown Manhattan. Dude can't read "Bahamas" in 156 font size from a teleprompter 4 feet from his bloated face, but he was able to spot this plane. From nearly four miles away. Okay, Paw-Paw.

Then Taliban Trump (Thanks, Rep. Eric Swalwell...) says he "soon after" went down to Ground Zero with his employees to help "any little way" they could. Sure, he did. This lie has been debunked so many damn times, it's ridiculous. But in reality, we don't need proof. All we need is his own behavior and our own common sense to know this is a flat-out lie. Does he ever help anyone with anything? He's a narcissist. Do the math.

Trump says he helped at Ground Zero. He didn’t. This disgusting lie is a rank insult to every rescue worker who risked his/her life digging through the toxic rubble, including my friend Chez. pic.twitter.com/20sl3M82uJ

At 9/11 bill signing, Trump says he was 'down there' near ground zero. There’s zero evidence of that. https://t.co/xEo7fwjBhU — Josh Mankiewicz (@JoshMankiewicz) July 30, 2019

I can't even listen to Trump's BS droning on and on about how he was down at Ground Zero helping on 9/11. HE WASN'T. He needs to stop. Really. This is so disrespectful to those who were there & those who perished #NeverForget #remember911 #September11thhttps://t.co/T54tePCQ9x — 6million$woman🇦🇼🇺🇸 (its NOT abt the BANK acct) (@6millionwoman) September 11, 2019

Let's not forget his biggest, best lie of all from today...so far, remember, the day is young. As I write, it's only 11:30 a.m.

"It was then that I realized that the world was going to change. I was no longer going to be, and it could never ever be that innocent place that I thought it was."

BwaHaAHahAHaAHahAhaha

Trump EVER thought he was innocent? (Use as many meanings of the word "innocent" as you like.) He sure as hell never thought the world was innocent. He's one of the most cynical and depraved son-of-a-b*tches that ever lived. How else can you account for the fact that one of the first things he did after the Towers fell was to get on live TV and brag that one of the buildings HE owned was now the tallest building in Manhattan?

[Alan] Marcus asked whether Trump’s 40 Wall Street building had suffered any damage. Before getting into his response about his Financial District property, the businessman had something he wanted on the record. “40 Wall Street actually was the second-tallest building in downtown Manhattan, and it was actually, before the World Trade Center, was the tallest — and then, when they built the World Trade Center, it became known as the second tallest,” Trump said in the WWOR interview. “And now it’s the tallest.”

Well, good for you, Donald. Good for you. Eighteen years later, he's still at it.