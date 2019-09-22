Sunday Morning Bobblehead Thread

Story time, kids!

23 years ago, on Sept. 21, 1996, I went to an Orioles game at Camden Yards. We'd moved back to Baltimore just three months earlier because I was about to have our first kiddo and we wanted to live closer to both families. Anywho, Baby #1 was due on Sept 22nd, but WHOSE FIRST CHILD IS EVER BORN ON THEIR DUE DATE, I ASK YOU?

So when the last minute invite came to the Os game, we said sure. Just weeks earlier, Cal Ripken (my secret husband) had broken Lou Gehrig's record. Camden Yards was still basking in the glow. The season was still feeling magical, and the Os were still in the race. When we were sitting in traffic on the way, and I was getting contractions, we said, "Hey, I've been having contractions for MONTHS, now." By the 3rd inning they were about 12-14 minutes apart, and we were staying put because we'd had so many false alarms we had strict orders not to even call until they were 7-8 minutes apart.

Toronto was throwing a no-hitter by the 5th inning, and our friends were on to us. "ARE YOU HAVING CONTRACTIONS???" and everyone looked at us alarmed.

In the sixth inning, the Os broke through, loading the bases. Then, Eddie Murray — Cal Ripken's mentor and best friend — hit a grand slam right to our section in center field, baby! Damn straight, I rolled myself out of my seat to stand the f*ck up to cheer...and then once we had the lead after seven innings, we thought it might be a good idea to get outta there before traffic hit. We were down to about 9 minutes between contractions.

We went home, went for walks, finally to the hospital, and then the kid arrived happy and healthy and oh-so-red-headed on the morning of September 22nd. Oh, and the Orioles won that game.

So, yes, Earth, Wind, and Fire... yes, I do remember the 21st night of September. Very, very well, and with much joy. Wishing my daughter the happiest of birthdays today, even though I am here with YOU PEOPLE talking about politics for the rest of it.

