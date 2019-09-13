Tomi Lahren Is 'Armed And Ready' To Use An AK15 Against Immigrants

On Varney & Co. this morning, Fox News and Fox Nation's Tomi Lahren claimed Americans need their assault weapons because Democrats support "open borders" and she may be killed by immigrants.

This is the crazy f**ked up and dangerous messaging that's played on constant loop, especially when it comes to gun safety on Fox News and Fox Business network.

Lahren defended Mat Best, a co-owner of Black Rifle Coffee Company, who claimed he needed his AR15 to protect himself since the police are twenty minutes away from where he lived and he could die without it hello know regarding Randy or that several but appreciated.

After a short video of Mat, Tomi weighed in.

"You can't rely on the government to protect you," she said.

Yes, you can, Tomi. The second amendment is all about a trained militia since at the time of the Constitution the U.S. didn't have a standing army and not arming ourselves with semiautomatic military grade weapons of mass murder.

Varney, who has always been very suspect over the years on the amount of guns in this country because he's from England suddenly is totally pro-NRA.

Now since Trump is faced with acting on some new forms of gun control, Varney is very wary what the government do to you and is infatuated with the idea that American citizens can arm themselves with semiautomatic military grade weapons against the federal government.

“What I like about America is that we’re the only country in the world where armed citizens are allowed, just in case the government gets out of line,” Stuart said.

WTF does that mean? Get out of line? About what? Raising taxes on the rich or offering Medicare for all?

That was crazy enough and those words earn Stuart a lifetime pass to every armed anti-government, sovereign citizen militia groups.

Lahren continued, "Second Amendment rights remind people over and over again this is your right, this is your right to protect and defend yourself and your family and all the things the Democrats want to put in place — my goodness, if they want to open our borders, you better be sure the people in Texas, the people in South Dakota, the people in the middle of this country, we're going to be armed and ready because we have to have a means to defend ourselves from ---who knows who's coming in!”

Migrants will travel to the gold laden streets of South Dakota to kill all the men, rape all the women and steal all the gold. Gotcha.

Tomi said, "And that's the thing, we don't know and we have to able to protect ourselves, " Tomi said.

Tucker Carlson would be proud.

After Julian Castro called her out, she apologized via Twitter, but the anti-migrant and pro-automatic assault weapon message had already done its damage.