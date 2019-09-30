Home
Media Bites
9/30/19 8:00pm
Read time: 0 minutes
'The View' On Protecting The Whistleblower, 'Civil War'
The ladies of "The View" discuss Trump's threats to the whistleblower and his tweet endorsing "Civil War." (open thread)
By
Frances Langum
Whoopi is right. Protect whistleblowers.
Open thread below...
Misc