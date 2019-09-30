Media Bites
'The View' On Protecting The Whistleblower, 'Civil War'

The ladies of "The View" discuss Trump's threats to the whistleblower and his tweet endorsing "Civil War." (open thread)
By Frances Langum

Whoopi is right. Protect whistleblowers.

