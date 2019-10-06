Crazed Rudy Giuliani Asks, 'What If Joe Biden Committed Murder?' In Bizarre Treason Defense

Rudy Giuliani continued his propaganda campaign against Joe Biden and continued his out-in-the-open collusion with Trump to force Ukraine to investigate a chief political opponent, trading national security for personal profit.

Whatever information Giuliani gleaned from the discredited former gen. prosecutor, it is not legal in any fashion other than the promotion of false and phony conspiracies.

He joined Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz and Kurtz asked him about the impeachable crime of investigating a political rival, "When he came on the camera and urged China and Ukraine to investigate the Bidens --- he [Trump] doesn't see anything wrong with it, he admitted it... Didn't he undercut your defense?"

Giuliani replied, "The President of the United States has every right to ask countries to help us in a criminal investigation that should be undertaken."

Giuliani is counting on none of the Fox News viewers to remember that there is no criminal investigation; that it was investigated and found to have no substance; and most importantly, that Rudy Giuliani is not part of the United States government in any way and has no standing.

It happens to involve a political opponent, Kurtz interjected.

"I can't help that. I mean, suppose the political opponent committed murder. What are we supposed to do if he's a political opponent? Don't investigate them?"

That's f**king insane. This is how Donald Trump has always had his "fixers" punch back: just throw out wildly irresponsible accusations and project all kinds of bad acts on others. Giuliani is presenting this as a extreme hypothetical, but at some point, "Joe Biden committed murder" will filter through the alt-right sites and become yet another conspiracy theory upon which the GOP will demand investigations (see: Vince Foster, Seth Rich, et al.)

But as FEC chairwoman Ellen Weintraub has said repeatedly (even when the Republicans on the board try to squash it), "The law is pretty clear: It is absolutely illegal for anyone to solicit, accept or receive anything of value from a foreign national in connection with any election in the United States."

The "High Crimes and Misdemeanors" are right out there in the open.

For more information on this fevered swamp conspiracy on Joe Biden and Ukraine, it shouldn't surprise you to learn that the same scum who gave us the "crooked Hillary Clinton had Vince Foster killed" turn up again to drag Biden.

