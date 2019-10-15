Liz Cheney Can Go To Hell, Part Infinity

We don't use a lot of swear words here at Crooks and Liars, so I won't type what I'm thinking.

Wearing a jacket the color of the Iraqi childrens' blood that paid for it, Liz Cheney took to Fox and Friends and the stupidest man in tee vee "journalism" on Monday, to blame Democrats and their impeachment hearings for the desperate situation the Kurds are in.

“It was not an accident that the Turks chose this moment to roll across the border. And I think the Democrats have got to pay very careful attention to the damage that they’re doing with the impeachment proceedings.”

Hey Liz, YOUR fargin president did this all by his fargin self. Even Chris Cillizza (!) called this argument "nonsensical."

And the impeachment hearings are fargin war on terror and corruption.