Just Above Sunset: Trump’s betrayal of the Kurds is stirring sickening memories of the U.S. evacuation of Saigon.

Zandar Versus the Stupid: It took Nixon’s support two years to crumble, but when it did the implosion came over a two-week span.

Brad Delong: There are many reasons to dislike Friedrich Hayek; this is yet another.

Mock Paper Scissors: Tariffman wants our Great Patriot Farmers to rejoice!

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"We lost pretty much all of our markets since Trump took over." (North Dakota wheat farmer Bob Kuylen, September 3, 2019.)

