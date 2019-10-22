Misc
Mike's Blog Round Up

By blogenfreude
Bark Bark Woof Woof - below the fold;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - NYC: the cost of charter school rent;

d r i f t g l a s s - when you're a Schmidt you're a Schmidt all the way!

Just Above Sunset - perhaps accountability is possible?

The BradBlog - Lev and Igor just tip of Russian iceberg! да!

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and will make this meatloaf this weekend (substituting chipotle peppers for the jalapeños).

