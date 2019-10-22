Bark Bark Woof Woof - below the fold;
Diane Ravitch's Blog - NYC: the cost of charter school rent;
d r i f t g l a s s - when you're a Schmidt you're a Schmidt all the way!
Just Above Sunset - perhaps accountability is possible?
The BradBlog - Lev and Igor just tip of Russian iceberg! да!
Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com, and will make this meatloaf this weekend (substituting chipotle peppers for the jalapeños).
To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!