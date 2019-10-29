Republican Congressman Tries To Barge Into Impeachment Hearing

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) was told he wasn't a member of the House Intelligence Committee and was asked to leave. "Well, ok then," Mooney said, as he turned and left.

Source: Raw Story

A West Virginia Republican tried again to crash a closed-door impeachment inquiry hearing, and was roundly mocked for whining about his rejection.

Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) — who shared audio of a phone call he made last week inside the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) during a protest staged with dozens of GOP lawmakers — attempted to sit in on testimony by Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman before the House Intelligence Committee.

However, Mooney was turned away because he doesn’t serve on that committee, which is questioning witnesses as part of an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to provide campaign dirt against Joe Biden.