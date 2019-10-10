Stephen Colbert Points Out That Trump's Achilles Heel Is... His Mouth

Last night, Stephen Colbert said Trump is in “double trouble,” thanks to the infamous phone calls with Ukraine and Turkey.. Via Deadline:

The Ukraine call asking for an investigation into the Joe Biden family, and the one with Turkey that Colbert claims “sold out our allies” in Kurdistan – “I assume for dirt on Joe Biden” – leads to only one conclusion by the late night host: Trump may be defeated by “his greatest weakness: his Achilles mouth,” as detailed in the epic poem, The Idiot, and its companion, The Oddity.

Those and other phone calls have left some aides to the President “genuinely horrified,” Colbert said. “But they’re just telling us now? Like the signs say, “If you see something, say something – two years after we can do something about it!”