The Right Wing media and politicians are attempting a swiftboating based on nationality of Lt Col Alexander Vindman.

Vindman is director for European Affairs at the National Security Council. He has top security clearances, unlike much of the Trump White House.

Clearly, the marching orders coming from Fox are to question Vindman's loyalty to the United States based on his nation of birth. Real classy.

Brian Kilmeade on Army Lt. Col. Vindman: "We also know he was born in the Soviet Union, emigrated with his family. Young. He tends to feel simpatico with the Ukraine." pic.twitter.com/mfjg9NUXSd — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 29, 2019

LEFT: Ukrainian born American hero shows off his medals.

RIGHT: Hungarian born American zero shows off his Nazi pin.



Which one do you think Trump and Fox News support? pic.twitter.com/xCnhykCbSB — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 29, 2019

There are many on Twitter who are Not. Having. It.

I served with Lt. Colonel Vindman in Moscow. Vindman is a patriot, who has served his country with honor and distinction, both on and off the battlefield. He was an absolutely first rate military attache at the embassy, one of the best on the team. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 29, 2019

Lt. Col. Vindman – war hero, WH aide



Taylor – Vietnam vet, 50 year public servant



Yovanovitch – FSO since 1986, MS from Nat'l War College



Fiona Hill – Trump appointee, served Bush + Obama



Volker – Trump appointee, Amb. to NATO under Bush



Laura Cooper – 2 decades at Pentagon — Jesse Lehrich (@JesseLehrich) October 29, 2019

Jonathan Alter on MSNBC just used a phrase that captures what we’re seeing now: it’s a “patriotic surge”: the original whistle blower, Amb Taylor, Amb Yovanovich, Fiona Hill, now LTC Vindman. Can Trump’s allies keep looking away - even when a Purple Heart patriot steps forward? https://t.co/T02EtUa0Hr — john mclaughlin (@jmclaughlinSAIS) October 29, 2019

Thoughts on Vindman:

1) The GOP argument about hearsay is officially dead.

2) Sondland was Trump’s henchman.

3) Everyone knew what was going on in the run-up to the call. Bolton and Perry will most definitely need to talk. That most likely will be very bad for Trump, too.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) October 29, 2019