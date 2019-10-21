WOMP WOMP: Schiff Censure Vote Crashes And Burns In The House

The sad little MAGA-loving Republicans in the House of Representatives cannot catch a break. They tried to please Dear Leader, who put out a pathetic tweet begging for Rep. Schiff to be censured - even though Trump has no idea what "censure" actually means or what it does -- he probably thinks it means Rep. Schiff is fired.

Censure (at least) Corrupt Adam Schiff! After what he got caught doing, any pol who does not so vote cannot be honest....are you listening Dems? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2019

Sadly for math-challanged Trump, the Democrats have the advantage, so the resolution was DOA with Democrats blocking it by a vote of 218-185.

So why are the Republicans so angry at Rep. Schiff, outside of the fact that he is leading the impeachment inquiry? Their delicate feelings are hurt because they didn't like Rep. Schiff's opening statement at a hearing in September. As if the facts alone weren't devastating enough, they felt that his summary was an "intentional parody" of Trump's comments. They've also gone down a conspiracy rabbit hole, chasing a false story that states that Schiff had contact with the whistleblower prior to the submission of his complaint and even insinuated that Schiff helped him write the complaint. Trump, in his press conference Monday, suggested that Schiff himself was the whistleblower.

The resolution was introducted by (anti) Freedom Caucus Chair Andy Biggs. It called for Schiff's official resignation because they allege his comments were “egregiously false and fabricated retelling” that “had no relationship to the call itself.” It also stated that Schiff had “misled the American people” and made the House look bad and that he made “a mockery of the impeachment process, one of this chamber’s most solemn constitutional duties.”

Blah blah.

The measure was co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Liz Cheney.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a staunch supporter of Rep. Schiff (and Democracy in general) made this public statement regarding the resolution:

“Chairman Schiff is a great American patriot. Our country is extremely well-served by his serious, smart and strategic leadership to protect our elections, national security and democracy — which sadly stands in stark contrast to Republicans in the Congress who cover up the truth, look the other way when the President invites foreign governments to interfere in our elections and vote against legislation to secure the ballot from foreign attacks."

How long until Donald Trump tweets that he is firing Rep. Adam Schiff? You know he will try.