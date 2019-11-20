MSNBC Democratic Debate

NOTE: NBC News cut the live stream at the beginning of the debate. See below for viewing options.
The Candidates qualifying to attend Wednesday's debate in Atlanta are, in alphabetical order,
Former Vice President Joe Biden
Sen. Cory Booker (New Jersey)
Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Indiana)
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii)
Sen. Kamala Harris (California)
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minnesota)
Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vermont)
Businessman Tom Steyer
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Massachusetts)
Businessman Andrew Yang
Per Indiewire, the debate will air exclusively on MSNBC, so cord-cutters will need to watch it on the web.
The debate will stream for free on both the MSNBC.com and WashingtonPost.com homepages. The debate will also be available across mobile devices via the NBC News and Washington Post apps. NBCNews.com will be liveblogging the debate throughout the night, offering fact checks and analysis.
You can also listen to the debate on SiriusXM Channel 118 and TuneIn.