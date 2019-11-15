Chris Wallace Lauds Yovanovitch Testimony: 'If You Weren't Moved, You Have No Pulse'

"If you weren't moved by her testimony you have no pulse."
Thus Chris Wallace, yes, Fox News Chris Wallace, reviewed the first part of Marie Yovanovitch's testimony.
Chris Wallace on @foxnews just now, on the GOP defense that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President:
“If that’s the best they can do, I guess they’re in some trouble."
And then we get to the part where Donald Trump commits witness intimidation via Twitter during the hearing.
A crime so obvious even Fox News must stand up and take notice.
So first up they check their mini-copies of the Constitution of the United States, in which there is nothing about "witness intimidation"?
Fox News Senior Capitol Hill producer: "Now, when we look at the U.S. Constitution and look at Article 2, Section 4, it doesn't say anything about witness intimidation." pic.twitter.com/Q5T5Bnlbo0
We've already covered Laura Ingraham claiming that while "bribery" is in the Constitution, "attempted bribery" is not, as if that's a thing.
Bret Baier and John Roberts of Fox News, yes, that Fox News, notice a problem:
That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time. https://t.co/HSCkGMIqmH
Even KEN STARR?!?
Former independent counsel Ken Starr criticizes Trump's tweets attacking Yovanovitch: "I must say that the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment ... obviously I think this was quite injurious." pic.twitter.com/BFTwqX12AD
Nancy Pelosi was right. Trump can't stop self-impeaching.
And of course, Fox News Dot Com will always live up to our expectations. They're calling Trump's witness intimidation "trolling."
Top headline at Fox News right now. Just beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/nB9emZMhIK
