Chris Wallace Lauds Yovanovitch Testimony: 'If You Weren't Moved, You Have No Pulse'

The bubble breaks for a moment as Trump just can't stop doing crimes where people can see them.
By Frances Langum
"If you weren't moved by her testimony you have no pulse."

Thus Chris Wallace, yes, Fox News Chris Wallace, reviewed the first part of Marie Yovanovitch's testimony.

And then we get to the part where Donald Trump commits witness intimidation via Twitter during the hearing.

A crime so obvious even Fox News must stand up and take notice.

So first up they check their mini-copies of the Constitution of the United States, in which there is nothing about "witness intimidation"?

We've already covered Laura Ingraham claiming that while "bribery" is in the Constitution, "attempted bribery" is not, as if that's a thing.

Bret Baier and John Roberts of Fox News, yes, that Fox News, notice a problem:

Even KEN STARR?!?

Nancy Pelosi was right. Trump can't stop self-impeaching.


And of course, Fox News Dot Com will always live up to our expectations. They're calling Trump's witness intimidation "trolling."

