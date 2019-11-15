Chris Wallace Lauds Yovanovitch Testimony: 'If You Weren't Moved, You Have No Pulse'

"If you weren't moved by her testimony you have no pulse."

Thus Chris Wallace, yes, Fox News Chris Wallace, reviewed the first part of Marie Yovanovitch's testimony.

Chris Wallace on @foxnews just now, on the GOP defense that ambassadors serve at the pleasure of the President:



“If that’s the best they can do, I guess they’re in some trouble." — Mo Elleithee (@MoElleithee) November 15, 2019

And then we get to the part where Donald Trump commits witness intimidation via Twitter during the hearing.

A crime so obvious even Fox News must stand up and take notice.

So first up they check their mini-copies of the Constitution of the United States, in which there is nothing about "witness intimidation"?

Fox News Senior Capitol Hill producer: "Now, when we look at the U.S. Constitution and look at Article 2, Section 4, it doesn't say anything about witness intimidation." pic.twitter.com/Q5T5Bnlbo0 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019

We've already covered Laura Ingraham claiming that while "bribery" is in the Constitution, "attempted bribery" is not, as if that's a thing.

Bret Baier and John Roberts of Fox News, yes, that Fox News, notice a problem:

Fox News Senior Capitol Hill producer: "Now, when we look at the U.S. Constitution and look at Article 2, Section 4, it doesn't say anything about witness intimidation." pic.twitter.com/Q5T5Bnlbo0 — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019

That was a turning point in this hearing so far. She was already a sympathetic witness & the President’s tweet ripping her allowed Schiff to point it out real time characterizing it as witness tampering or intimidation -adding an article of impeachment real-time. https://t.co/HSCkGMIqmH — Bret Baier (@BretBaier) November 15, 2019

Even KEN STARR?!?

Former independent counsel Ken Starr criticizes Trump's tweets attacking Yovanovitch: "I must say that the president was not advised by counsel in deciding to do this tweet. Extraordinarily poor judgment ... obviously I think this was quite injurious." pic.twitter.com/BFTwqX12AD — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 15, 2019

Nancy Pelosi was right. Trump can't stop self-impeaching.

↓ Story continues below ↓

And of course, Fox News Dot Com will always live up to our expectations. They're calling Trump's witness intimidation "trolling."