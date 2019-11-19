Politics
LIVE STREAM: Alexander Vindman And Jennifer Williams Testify In Impeachment Inquiry

Today's testimony features two people with firsthand knowledge of the July 25th telephone call.
By Karoli Kuns

Watch with us as two witnesses with firsthand knowledge of the July 25th telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskiy testify in the ongoing impeachment inquiry of Donald Trump.

Lt. Colonel Vindman was working for the NSA, and after hearing the call, went straight to the NSA attorney, concerned about what had just taken place. Jennifer Williams is an aide to Vice President Mike Pence, detailed from the State Department. She testified in her deposition that what she witnessed on the call was "inappropriate."

This is the first of two panels in connection with the impeachment inquiry. We will have a separate stream for the afternoon testimony of Kurt Volker and Timothy Morrison.


