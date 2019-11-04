Less Than A Year Until The Election Edition. (A year!!)

Media Matters examines the new Executive Mansion press procedures: No more briefings in the Press Room, just appearances on Fox News by the drunk-driving Press Secretary. Only the best people!

"Democrats are being accused of something preposterous — good messaging," quoth LOLGOP at Eclectablog.

Burr Deming remembers November over 50 years ago.

Fake news/"well-documented fabulist": Disaffected And It Feels So Good's Grunge_E_Gene takes a quick look at right-wing provocateur Andy Ngo's alleged Hallowe'en.

And (because I have an appropriate photo of a Chick-fil-A sign): "Chick-fil-A Told Us to Buy a Sandwich Sunday, When They Were Closed to Honor God", from The Friendly Atheist.

Compiled by M. Bouffant, who also compiles existential horror & crushing boredom daily at Web Of Evil (& Ennui).

Submit suggestions to mbru(at)crooksandliars.com.