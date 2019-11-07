Pat Robertson Suggests Trump May Get To Replace Sotomayor, Ginsburg

You gotta admit, he's got a lotta nerve.

Pat "Methuselah" Robertson followed up on a "news" report that Donald Trump has filled 182 Federal judgeships since becoming the so-called president. "Fantastic!" said Robertson, who then turned to odds-making based on health reports he has in his head about Sonia Sotomayor and the "immortal" Justice, obviously Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

No one at C&L is going to lay odds about when Pat Robertson is going to kick the bucket. But we'll never forget his nonsense 1988 presidential campaign or the rest of the stupid sh*t he's said in his inexplicable "career."

Nor will we forget the glee with which he predicts the death of two women on the Supreme Court.

You've met all of our expectations, Pat Robertson, The End.