Sen. Tom Cotton Threatens Invasion Of Mexico Over American Family's Massacre

There is no question the depths of the tragedy that occurred on that highway in Mexico are immeasurable. The loss of nine innocent lives in the most brutal and bloody ambush, six of them children, will leave a crater-sized hole in the community to which they belonged, not to mention the hearts of their families and friends.

While some family members are still in the hospital, undergoing surgeries for their wounds, though, Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas is thinking of war. Specifically, he threatened more than once that invading Mexico was a viable response to these killings.

Did Tom Cotton ... did he just threaten to invade Mexico? pic.twitter.com/qjpmljQiOU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2019

COTTON: If the Mexican government cannot protect Americans inside of Mexico, then America may have to take matters into our own hands.

This is only 50 miles away from our Southern border. We can certainly defend American citizens inside of Mexico if Mexico is not willing or able to do so.

Twitter had thoughts.

@SenTomCotton does that mean that another country has the right to invade the United States because of the many mass shootings.



If the United States cannot protect its citizens should we expect another country. — Mark Stern (@mfstern) November 6, 2019

ANY SIGN IF HIM INVADING SAUDI ARABIA AFTER KASHOGI'S BRUTAL MURDER? WHY NOT? — deepwater1 (@deepwater1) November 6, 2019

So... by that logic, the Mexican army can enter the US to "protect" Mexican citizens that are harmed here?



Like that's even a thing? — Mark Ellermeyer (@MMEllermeyer) November 6, 2019

I have thoughts, too. Like, can we send our own Army to NRA headquarters to protect the thousands of Americans killed by guns every year on our own soil? Can we militarily defend American citizens against ICE? Can other South and Central American countries invade us because of the harm their citizens suffered in the jails and concentration camps in which we are STILL imprisoning them? Can we send the military after the police who murder Black citizens for no reason other than that they're melanin-endowed?

Are you sure you want to go down this path, Senator Cotton?