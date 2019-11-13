Steve Schmidt: Trump Will Dump Pence For Nikki Haley

Not really buying this from Schmidt, but hey, if anyone knows about picking a Hail Mary VP pick after what McCain did in 2008 it'd be Steve Schmidt.

Source: The Hill

MSNBC contributor and GOP strategist Steve Schmidt said Tuesday that he believes President Trump will replace Vice President Pence with former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on his 2020 reelection ticket.

Schmidt said on "Morning Joe" that Haley has been angling to replace Pence on the 2020 ticket by defending the president in the press in recent days as she promotes her upcoming memoir "With All Due Respect: Defending America with Grit and Grace."

"I think Mike Pence is probably hanging out back there, thinking, ‘Hey, I got 1 in 365 chance at picking the day that Trump’s going to dump me from the ticket and put her on some time in the next year,' " Schmidt said.

"She wants to be vice president. She wants to be vice president on the Republican ticket in 2020. And I think there’s an overwhelming chance that Trump will dump Pence to put Nikki Haley on the ticket because he has an enormous problem with women. Suburban women, particularly," he continued.

...

“He’s entirely transactional. Loyalty is a one-way street. And so she’s clearly angling for the job, and when you look at the politics of it, she would serve his immediate political interests in a way that Pence can’t. So I would suggest that he’s going to be gone and she’ll be in," he said.