Fox Guest Lies About Ukraine Aid Block, Accuses Dems Of Impeachment For 'Thought Crimes'

National Review writer Victor Davis Hanson made an appearance on this Friday's The Story with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, and his defense of Trump was so ridiculous that even guest host Ed Henry (who usually goes out of his way to carry water for Trump) corrected him on the fact that the aid to Ukraine was indeed delayed. Of course Henry failed to tell his audience that the aid was only released after the administration learned about the whistle-blower.

After Henry pointed out that the aid was indeed delayed, Hanson just turned on a dime and told Henry that Trump had every right to delay the aid, which he doesn't. Henry couldn't be bothered to fact-check Hanson on that lie either.

