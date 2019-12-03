Fox News Host Steve Hilton Smacks Down Giuliani, DiGenova And John Solomon

Fox News host Steve Hilton wants us to believe that Donald Trump is the poor bamboozled victim of some of his best buddies: Rudy Giuliani, John Solomon, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, each of whom appears regularly on FNC.

I’ve been saying for a while that Fox seems to be urging Trump to throw Giuliani under the bus. Now, it looks like there’s a few more people Trump TV thinks should be run over, including its own contributor, John Solomon.

I don’t know where Hilton has been all these years or, more importantly, where he thinks Trump has been, given that Trump and Giuliani have been buddies for decades and Giuliani has long had a cloud of corruption over him. For that matter, so has Trump and it's a much bigger cloud.

But elitist “populist” Hilton wants us to think the Trump impeachment proceedings are all because he was duped by some of his closest associates - as if that's a good look for him.

First, though,“populist” Hilton promoted Russian propaganda by saying “the real corruption scandal” in Ukraine is “how much U.S. taxpayer aid went to a firm paying Joe Biden’s son while Biden was in charge of the aid. That’s what needs to be investigated.”

“Populist” Hilton is either too ignorant or too biased – or too much in the pocket of Russia – to present the facts.

However, after establishing his Trumpy pro-Russia, anti-Democratic bona fides, Hilton went on to suggest that the real scandal is how Trump’s own buddies have somehow hoodwinked him:

The whole fiasco started in the first place with wild stories cooked up by a Ukrainian oligarch and amplified by his lawyers, Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing, their client and Fox News contributor, John Solomon, and, of course, Rudy Giuliani. HILTON: But this week, we learned more disturbing details about Rudy’s role. It turns out that the former mayor’s own personal business interests are wrapped up in all this.



To put it simply, he’s been trying to enrich himself on the back of his relationship with President Trump.

And you know what? I’m just fed up with the lot of them. Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor and a great leader. But he’s turned into an unmitigated and now it seems unethical disaster. While President Trump has been trying to govern for the American people, all these hangers on have been trying to make money for themselves off Trump. They’re a bunch of chancers, grifters and spivs, taking advantage of the president to do dodgy deals in the world’s shadiest places. Before they completely derail this presidency and its substantive, historic policy results on China, the economy and much more, it’s time to dump the toxic chumps.

Grab the popcorn and watch Hilton take shots at some of Fox News prime time faves below, from the December 1, 2019 The Next Revolution with Steve Hilton.

