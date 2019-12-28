Rep. Gaetz Likens Speaker Pelosi To ‘Demented’ ‘Non-Santa Claus’ Not Delivering Articles Of Trump Impeachment

Smirky McSmirker Matt Gaetz joined the Tucker Carlson White Power Hour, this time to denigrate a woman, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, for holding on to the articles of impeachment against a frantic Donald Trump.
With Donald Trump spends his latest taxpayer-funded vacation obsessing and squawking over Pelosi’s adroit maneuver, Fox News prime time did its part to show solidarity with Dear Leader. First, substitute host Mark Steyn asked guest Gaetz whether Pelosi will “bring this thing home” and deliver the articles of impeachment.
There’s probably nobody less likely to have an inside scoop on Pelosi’s strategy than Trump’s sycophantic fanboy, Congressman Gaetz.
But any Fox guest worth his salt knows that Steyn wasn’t looking for an answer so much as prompting poisonous partisan rhetoric.
Sure enough, Gaetz took his cue.
STEYN: Right.
GAETZ: Swalwell called it a crime spree in progress, and now Nancy Pelosi sort of holds the Articles of Impeachment like some demented, you know, non-Santa Claus not delivering the gifts to the children. It's very strange to observe.
Watch it above, from the December 26, 2019 Tucker Carlson Tonight.
