Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Seattle Bars Children From Returning To School If They Don't Have Their Measles Shots

Outbreaks of measles have forced Seattle to take drastic measures (i.e. common sense).
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Children and their parents have until January 8th to comply with the mandatory vaccinations or face the prospect of not being allowed back in school.

Source: CBS News

Thousands of students in Seattle have 10 days to get vaccinated or they will not be allowed to go to school. This comes after Washington state had two measles outbreaks this year, one forcing a state of emergency.

The Seattle Public Schools district issued a notice to families saying their kids could not attend school "until the required information is provided to the school nurse." Students must be vaccinated by January 8, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports.

"If any students show up on the 8th and they don't have their records up to date, they'll be put aside in a room, their parents will be contacted to come and collect the students," said Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for the district.

Seattle Public Schools said roughly 2,000 students need to get vaccinated. Washington had 87 confirmed cases of the measles this year, prompting the state ban vaccine exemptions for personal or philosophical reasons for measles, mumps and rubella.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.