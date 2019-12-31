Seattle Bars Children From Returning To School If They Don't Have Their Measles Shots

Children and their parents have until January 8th to comply with the mandatory vaccinations or face the prospect of not being allowed back in school.

Source: CBS News

Thousands of students in Seattle have 10 days to get vaccinated or they will not be allowed to go to school. This comes after Washington state had two measles outbreaks this year, one forcing a state of emergency.

The Seattle Public Schools district issued a notice to families saying their kids could not attend school "until the required information is provided to the school nurse." Students must be vaccinated by January 8, CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports.

"If any students show up on the 8th and they don't have their records up to date, they'll be put aside in a room, their parents will be contacted to come and collect the students," said Tim Robinson, a spokesperson for the district.

Seattle Public Schools said roughly 2,000 students need to get vaccinated. Washington had 87 confirmed cases of the measles this year, prompting the state ban vaccine exemptions for personal or philosophical reasons for measles, mumps and rubella.