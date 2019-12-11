Trump Pays Fine: $2 Million In Damages For Foundation Grift

Video above from November 2019, when the order came down that Trump would have to pay $2,000,000 in damages for misusing his charitable foundation for campaign and other personal expenses. On Tuesday he paid up. Washington Post:

In the 2000s, Trump began to use the charity in ways that benefited himself or his businesses, according to the attorney general’s lawsuit. He used the charity’s cash to buy paintings of himself and sports memorabilia and to pay $258,000 in legal settlements for his for-profit clubs.

Charity leaders are barred from using their nonprofits’ money for personal benefit.

Trump also used the charity to boost political campaigns — first, Pamela Bondi’s Florida attorney general campaign, and then his own 2016 campaign. Trump gave away Trump Foundation checks onstage at rallies, despite strict rules barring nonprofit charities from participating in political campaigns.