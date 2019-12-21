Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Trump Praises Tulsi Gabbard For Not Voting To Impeach Him

Trump's (and Putin's) favorite Democrat got some props today.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

Trump, while speaking at the Turning Point USA Your Summit in West Palm today, took time to praise Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard, while lambasting Senator Mazie Hirono as "nasty, nasty, horrible" and "not the smartest person on the planet".

Source: Mediaite

“They knew a few days into the Russian witch hunt that it was nothing,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA conference in Florida Saturday. “It didn’t exist. Did you the see the other day? Crooked Hillary came out, she said that Jill Stein from the Green Party, she said Jill Stein was a Russian agent. Now, I don’t know Jill Stein, I’m sure she’s a fine woman. But I know she’s not a Russian agent.”

“Then she said Tulsi Gabbard is a weapon of Russia. And they lost all credibility because you know that Tulsi Gabbard — and I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect, because she knew it was wrong. But I don’t know, but I know one thing. She is not an agent of Russia,” he continued.

And if anyone knew who was or was not an agent of Mother Russia it'd be Comrade Donald Trump.


Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.