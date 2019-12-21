Trump Praises Tulsi Gabbard For Not Voting To Impeach Him

Trump, while speaking at the Turning Point USA Your Summit in West Palm today, took time to praise Hawaii's Tulsi Gabbard, while lambasting Senator Mazie Hirono as "nasty, nasty, horrible" and "not the smartest person on the planet".

Source: Mediaite

“They knew a few days into the Russian witch hunt that it was nothing,” Trump said at a Turning Point USA conference in Florida Saturday. “It didn’t exist. Did you the see the other day? Crooked Hillary came out, she said that Jill Stein from the Green Party, she said Jill Stein was a Russian agent. Now, I don’t know Jill Stein, I’m sure she’s a fine woman. But I know she’s not a Russian agent.”

“Then she said Tulsi Gabbard is a weapon of Russia. And they lost all credibility because you know that Tulsi Gabbard — and I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect, because she knew it was wrong. But I don’t know, but I know one thing. She is not an agent of Russia,” he continued.