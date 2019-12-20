Entertainment
'A Week And A Day' From James Corden Will Light Your Chanukkah Menorah

James Corden gave us the Chanukkah gift we didn't know we needed. Watch it in the Open Thread.
By Aliza Worthington

We didn't ask for this. We don't deserve this goodness. But thank Hashem ("God," for the Vitamin Jew-deficient out there) James Corden brought together this group of rando Jewish (and of Jewish descent) hotties to sing this ridiculously hilarious parody of boy bands — and actually quite a good song — about Chanukkah.

Never thought you'd see Josh Peck again, or that he was not as cute and talented as Drake (of Drake and Josh?) WRONG! Didn't know you needed to see Zach Braff with tousled hair and his shirt unbuttoned? You know NOW. Thought it wasn't true that Jews give their kids socks on at least TWO of the nights? IT IS TRUE WE DO IT AND WE ARE NOT ASHAMED.

Witness some kick-@ss couplets from the song, like:

...Got a week and a day of presents for a
Girl who shines brighter than any menorah
*
...When the world gets sad our hearts will free us
Just like Judah Maccabee-us
*
...You're eyes are fires that make me melt
Your love is sweeter than Chanukkah gelt
*
...Our light of love will stay reflected
Eight times longer than expected

Watch these five dudebros frolic with one another around a gigantic dreidel, dedicate some sly prop comedy to the fact that Jews aren't known for our athleticism, and literally lift the lonely, forgotten, young Jewish woman's spirits with "A Week And A Day." You'll kvell. You'll feel the nachas. You'll be verklempt.

Open thread below.


