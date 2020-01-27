ALL The Democrats Can 'Get 'Er Done'

The biggest issue for all Democrats is that their candidate can beat Trump. Uhm yeah. Of course. He is an existential threat.

They also care about “authenticity” which is a very vague concept and I have no idea what it means. If it means someone you’d want to have a beer with, or a latte with, or a joint with, then it’s ridiculous. They’re all politicians. None of them just let it all hang out because they are trying to appeal to as wide a swathe of the electorate as they can. It’s not easy. They think about how to do that because to not think about it would be political malpractice.

If it means they don’t appear to be pandering, then fine. But don’t kid yourself. They all pander. Some just have a personality that makes it seem as if they aren’t.

As for policy and experience. Of course. These are always metrics by which people make decisions about who to hire or who to vote for. It’s telling that those are so much less important than “beating Trump” and “authenticity.”

Anyway, if you’re worried about who can beat Trump. According to this poll — all of them can:

Here’s a little nugget:

“It seems impeachment has hurt Trump, as he’s given back ground he gained against the Democrats late last fall,” says Shaw. “But the race remains tight, especially in swing counties.”

The presidential race is a referendum on Trump. And he is not popular. You can’t take anything for granted. They cheat. But while we all have our own ideas about who can beat him (or, more specifically, who is most vulnerable to him) I don’t think we know for sure. The reason we are all so incredibly emotional and overwrought about all this is because the stakes are so high.

I think we’ve been fortunate that the worst hasn’t happened during the first three years. Every day it doesn’t happen is a lucky day. But I don’t know how many more lucky days we have left. We can’t afford to take a chance on another four years. He’s getting worse.

Republished with permission from Hullabaloo