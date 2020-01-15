Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The MC5

The air's so thick it's like drowning in molasses
By Dale Merrill

On this day in 1970, the second LP from the MC5, Back In The USA, was released. The album was the band stepping away from the raw and blown sound of their first full length release, the live album from 1969, Kick Out the Jams.

Depending on what side of the fence your on about the of this record album, producer Jon Landau is to credit or blame in the shifting of the group’s sound for the record and his production of it stemmed from a distaste for the heavy psychedelic rock sound of the time, favoring the more austere vibe of ‘50s rock and roll.

At the time of its release, many fans of the band considered it a dud and it didn't sell very well in comparison of their first album. Time has been much kinder to it though with critics considering it influential on the punk and power-pop trends that eventually followed it.

What are you listening to tonight?

Back in the USA
Back in the USA
Artist: MC5
Price: $13.24
(As of 01/15/20 05:48 am details)

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With 'Death'

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With 'Death'

In 1974 the group -- comprised of Bobby, David, and Dannis Hackney -- was approached by Columbia Records mogul Clive Davis for a record deal, but Davis requested the band choose a more commercially relatable group name. Death refused.
Jun 08, 2013
By Diane Sweet

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.