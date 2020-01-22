George Conway Slaps Trump Lawyers: Treating Senate 'Like They're Idiots'

Kellyanne's husband did not sugarcoat it this morning on CNN.

George Conway has a very low opinion of the lawyering on the side of the White House, and their performance as members of the Bar on Tuesday night.

Conway was interviewed by CNN’s Jake Tapper.

On the Democratic impeachment managers from the House:

The managers were prepared, they were thoughtful, they were factual, they were logical, they were dignified. Trump’s lawyers, on the other hand, were dissembling, distorting and even lying.

On the claim that there was no quid-pro-quo on the phone call with Ukraine's leader:

The depths to which Trump’s lawyers will go to make these deceptive arguments. I mean they’re treating the American public, they’re treating the Senate, like they’re morons. It’s just outrageous. Just utterly and completely shameless in light of all of the evidence. And the notion that you can assert that the call, as the president has been doing, as perfect is crazy.

And about the Republican Senate's so-called "rules of evidence" at trial:

It’s very upsetting. And this is a moment, I think, of reckoning. Not just for the country and for the rule of law and for the Constitution. It’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath, and the Republican Party generally. Are they going to stand for lies instead of truth? Are they going to stand for gaslighting instead of reality? Are they going to just do the bidding of this one man and put his interests over those of the country? That’s what this is about.