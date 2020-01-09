Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Comments

GOP Congressmen Go Full Racist On Democratic Women Colleagues

Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) went after Rep. Ilhan Omar on the same day Rep. Rutherford (R-FL) took aim at Rep. Pramila Jayapal. There's a pattern of abuse here.
By Karoli Kuns
GOP Congressmen Go Full Racist On Democratic Women Colleagues
Image from: Blue America

When you're a Republican in the minority and you have no facts to argue or tables to pound, what option is there other than to just aim a stream of hate at your colleagues? This is, apparently the maxim Republican Congressmen are relying upon to be absolute racist jackholes to Democratic women of color.

We begin with Representative John Rutherford, representing the great state of Florida. He took it upon himself to refer to Rep. Pramila Jayapal and her colleagues as "your squad of Ayatollah sympathizers."

Jayapal fired back:

Traveling over to Indiana now, we have Rep. Jim Banks deciding who can and cannot suffer from PTSD. Rep. Omar answered his despicable tweet far more politely than I would have:

Twitter fired back on this one, because Jim Banks is one of those true jerks who thinks the world centers on white men with guns and never the children traumatized by war:

This kind of racism should be banned from the U.S. Congress. No corporation would allow this, after all. Why should we tolerate it from lawmakers? Oh, pardon me, I forgot that Republicans are racists first, patriots second.

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Blue America Contest: Nirvana And Pramila

Blue America Contest: Nirvana And Pramila

Blue America Better Democrat/Progressive activist-turned-Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal been very different than most new Representatives in that she uses her campaign funds to help elect other progressives in difficult districts. She's [...]
Dec 09, 2019
By Howie Klein

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.