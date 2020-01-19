Kansas City Radio Station Agrees To Play Russian Propaganda 6 Hours Per Day

I suppose when you already have a Russian asset firmly ensconced in the Oval Office this sort of stuff shouldn't be surprising. And no doubt the MAGA cretins would see nothing wrong with Russian propaganda broadcasting on American radio stations. Just normal capitalism they'd argue.
Somewhere Ronald Reagan is screaming, while Vladimir Putin laughs his ass off.
Source: The Guardians of Democracy
A Kansas City area radio station has agreed to broadcast Russian state-owned media programming, the same outlet that U.S. intelligence called a “propaganda machine,” for six hours a day through a lease agreement struck by a local radio operator, reports The Kansas City Star.
RM Broadcasting LLC, a Florida-based company, reached a deal on Jan. 1 to broadcast programming from the Russian state media program Radio Sputnik.
The lease agreement lets RM Broadcasting air its programming from 6 to 9 a.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. seven days a week, according to the Star.
KCXL’s website, which touts itself as the radio station that will “tell you the things that the liberal media wont (sic) tell you,” currently lists Radio Sputnik in its morning programming.
A 2017 report by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence that evaluated Russian efforts to influence the 2016 election described Sputnik as “another government-funded outlet producing pro-Kremlin radio and online content in a variety of languages for international audiences.”