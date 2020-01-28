Twitter Thunders At Trump's 'Good Job On Her' Celebration Of Pompeo's Bullying

During a press conference celebrating his Middle East peace plan with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump took a moment to recognize Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After the standing ovation was done, Trump then took a shot at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly.

"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you," he snarked. "I think you did a good job on her actually."

What the so-called "President" is celebrating is verbal abuse by a cabinet secretary of a reporter trying to get at the truth. And what's more, it was verbal abuse with a pack of lies attached to it, and some f-bombs, too.

After he did that, he banned NPR from his plane. Because he is that petty. That's what the so-called "president" is calling a "good job."

Reactions were swift:

So *this* laughter is just fine? Care to weigh in, @IvankaTrump?#BeBest — Mollie Katzen (@MollieKatzen) January 28, 2020

Trump just praised Pompeo "for the job he did on her" -- meaning NPR reporter who Pompeo mistreated.

The latest case of Trump celebrating poor treatment of the media. — Michael Barbaro (@mikiebarb) January 28, 2020

Also, the latest example of Trump’s hatred for women. https://t.co/OGVE7PJGqr — Connie Schultz (@ConnieSchultz) January 28, 2020

When Trump praised Pompeo for doing "a good job" with @NPRKelly, "the room then broke into laughter and journalists looked at each other in disbelief in the back of the room. The event is on Middle East peace," per @AlliemalCNN and @Acosta. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) January 28, 2020

“The job he did on her”??? Note also the rank misogyny of Trump’s praise for Pompeo’s attacks on @NPRKelly. Hideous. https://t.co/YMQOEXJmvY — Mark Follman (@markfollman) January 28, 2020

This sums up my own thoughts: