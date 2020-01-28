Politics
Twitter Thunders At Trump's 'Good Job On Her' Celebration Of Pompeo's Bullying

Donald Trump celebrates attacks on the free press with public accolades for Secretary Pompeo's attack on NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly.
During a press conference celebrating his Middle East peace plan with Benjamin Netanyahu, Donald Trump took a moment to recognize Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. After the standing ovation was done, Trump then took a shot at NPR reporter Mary Louise Kelly.

"That reporter couldn't have done too good a job on you," he snarked. "I think you did a good job on her actually."

What the so-called "President" is celebrating is verbal abuse by a cabinet secretary of a reporter trying to get at the truth. And what's more, it was verbal abuse with a pack of lies attached to it, and some f-bombs, too.

After he did that, he banned NPR from his plane. Because he is that petty. That's what the so-called "president" is calling a "good job."

Reactions were swift:

This sums up my own thoughts:

Comments

