About Tonight's State Of The Union

Keep eff’ing that chicken:

“Trump plans to present a vision of ‘relentless optimism,’ as one aide put it, and to summon lawmakers from both parties to work together on economic policies and other issue areas. But the traditionally presidential tone previewed by the White House has been belied by the president’s own messages of discord and disunity, and his vow to seek retribution on the Democrats he feels wronged him by searing his impeachment into history.”

On the Sunday Talkies Republican cultists Alexander and Ernst explain that The Russian Usurper is a changed man:

Appearing on the Sunday news shows this weekend, Sens. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) indicated that Trump mishandled the Ukraine situation. But they both also said they believed Trump won’t make the same mistake again. Ernst appeared on CNN’s State of the Union and strained to avoid directly criticizing Trump. Eventually she said it was “probably not something that I would have done” and that “he did it maybe in the wrong manner.” But she said he had learned his lesson. “I think that he knows now that, if he is trying to do certain things—whether it’s ferreting out corruption there, in Afghanistan, whatever it is—he needs to go through the proper channels,” Ernst said.

Alexander has been more direct that Trump’s actions were “inappropriate,” and even as he decided not to call new witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton or to remove Trump, he essentially said the president did exactly what Democrats have accused him of. He was asked on NBC’s Meet the Press whether Trump might see his upcoming acquittal, though, as an exoneration and a license to do it all again. “I don’t think so,” Alexander said. “I hope not. I mean, enduring an impeachment is something that nobody should like, even the president said he didn’t want that on his résumé. I don’t blame him. So if a call like that gets you an impeachment, I would think you would think twice before you did it again.”