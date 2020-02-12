Bill Barr Takes 'Control Of Legal Matters Of Personal Interest' To Trump

Tuesday's DOJ drama was just the latest legal atrocity committed by the highest law enforcement officer in the nation, Attorney General Bill Barr. His own prosecutors recommended a 7-9-year sentence (out of a possible 50!) for his crimes, but noooooo...that was too harsh for Trump's buddy. Barr stepped in and changed the sentencing recommendation. In response? 4 US Attorneys resigned from the case in protest. (Side Note: Judge Jackson is under no obligation whatsoever to follow that reduced sentencing recommendation, but it is an astonishing — and impeachable — breach of ethics for Barr to have done this.)

Unsurprisingly, this is part of a larger strategy that NBC reports as, "moves by Attorney General William Barr to take control of legal matters of personal interest to President Donald Trump." These include not only the pressure to reduce Stone's sentence recommendation, but also Michael Flynn's. Trump rescinded the nomination of Jessie Liu as Undersecretary at the Treasury Department, as she also happened to have supervised the attorneys who resigned in the Stone case. She couldn't go back to her job as U.S. Attorney because Barr had replaced her already with his pal, Timothy O'Shea.

That's not all. Not even one week after Trump's acquittal on impeachment charges, Bill Barr has helped him with a whole BUNCH of fun pet projects/revenge erections! Here are just a few...

Retaliation against sanctuary cities: The Hill reports that

Attorney General William Barr announced Monday that there will be a “significant escalation” from the government against “sanctuary” cities, counties and states, including lawsuits against localities opposed to the Trump administration's hard-line immigration policies.

Private Pipeline for Rudy Giuliani: Apparently, now DOJ is the intake mechanism for information on Ukraine from Rudy Colludy. I mean, who needs all those 17 intelligence agencies anyhow? Just write sh*t down on a napkin and pass it to Bill Barr under the table, Rudy, we'll take care of Hunter Biden for ya.

Hookers For Jesus gets grant! No, sillies, that's not the name of a porn flick, that's a THING that actually HAPPENED! According to The Washington Post,

In a new grant award, senior Justice officials rejected the recommendations of career officials and decided to deny grants to highly rated Catholic Charities in Palm Beach, Fla., and Chicanos Por La Causa in Phoenix. Instead, Reuters reported, they gave more than $1 million combined to lower-rated groups called the Lincoln Tubman Foundation and Hookers for Jesus. But, why, you ask? Because Catholic Charities and Chicanos Por La Causa had both aligned themselves and worked with some Democratic causes, like helping immigrants. Better to help the evangelical prostitutes. And I'm not talking about Joel Osteen or Franklin Graham, although, I'm sure they're happy about this, too.

Let's see, is there anything we missed?

In parenting, descriptions have evolved for some of the different types of parent. A helicopter parent hovers over their child needlessly, often creating a sense of helplessness and dependence in the child. That's annoying. A snowplow parent walks in front of their child and plows away any possible obstacle in their child's path, so that they never have to encounter any difficulties. This often creates a sense of entitlement in the child, and an inability to handle even the slightest adversity or pushback. That's a menace.

Bill Barr is more than Trump's Roy Cohn. He's worse than Trump's Roy Cohn. Bill Barr is Trump's Snowplow Attorney General, and woe to whatever or whomever gets in his way.