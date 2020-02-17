Blue State Republicans 'Ordered' To Win Popular Vote For Trump

This item in my local south-central Illinois newspaper caught my eye Sunday morning:

Illinois GOP leader urges strong party turnout for Trump

State GOP Chairman Tim Schneider told Sangamon County Republicans last week that even though President Donald Trump might not win Illinois in November, he should get as many votes as possible.

Talking to about 700 people at the $100-a-plate Lincoln Day Dinner at the Bank of Springfield Center, Schneider shared stories from the Republican National Committee winter meeting in January at the Trump Doral golf resort in Florida.

“And I was given the order down there,” Schneider said. “If we can’t win for President Trump here in Illinois, at least let’s drive the popular vote. The president wants to be re-elected. But this time, he wants to win the popular vote. So let’s get our friends and neighbors out that aren’t registered to vote, because we know that central and southern Illinois is Trump country, and we have to get those people out to vote.”