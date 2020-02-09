Lindsey Graham Promises To Haul All Of Trump's Political Enemies In Front Of His Committee

Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham told Fox's Jeanine Pirro to "just hang tight" as he prepares to help Trump take revenge on his political enemies by hauling them in front of his committee with the help of Trump's corrupt DOJ.

Graham told Pirro he's going to give Barr a list of witnesses which includes everyone from the whistleblower, to Comey, to McCabe to Yates, to Obama, to the Bidens, to you name it, and expect this list to grow before it's over.

Here's what it looks like when Democracy dies from this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine.

PIRRO: Let's talk about now. Let's switch it to the you guys. Now we know that there... do we expect that you as chairman of Judiciary or Burr, chairman of Intelligence may want to look at the whistleblower or may want to look at the Bidens? I know Treasury has subpoenaed Hunter Biden's financial records. But James Reese apparently does doesn't have an appetite... he says, of course he is the chair of Foreign Relations, and he says, “I've got other things I'm doing now and I haven't given it any thought.”

“Haven't given it any thought”?!! America's been talking about this for three months!

GRAHAM: So, we're are not going to live in a world where as a Republican you get investigated from the day you get sworn in, three years later they are still coming after you. Here's what amazes me. The Russian investigation. What happened? Half the people behind the Russian investigation are going to go to jail and Trump was cleared.



PIRRO: Hopefully.

GRAHAM: Well, just hang tight.

PIRRO: Okay.

GRAHAM: They come after Trump on Ukraine and Biden blows up. So, every time they throw a rock at trump they get hit. So here's what we should look at. Why did the State Department not act when they were told about the conflict of interest with Hunter Biden regarding the Ukraine, right?

PIRRO: Right.

GRAHAM: Who is the whistleblower? Does he have contacts on Schiff's staff? Did Colonel Vindman leak information to the whistleblower? And as to the FISA warrant, how could you sign the warrant four times and not know the whole thing was off the rails? That's where I come in.

PIRRO: Okay, so you're going to do something. The thing... the head of the FISA court said it was wrong and it was not predicated on probable cause. You know the whole thing. So you are going to do something. You want to tell us what you are going to do?

GRAHAM: Yeah, I'm going to give a list of witnesses to the Department of Justice that I want to call. It's going to be the case agent. I want to find out how this got so screwed up. Why didn't they tell about the Russian source who said, you know, the dossier is not reliable. How could it be possible that it never goes up to the top.

I don't believe... I want to know what Obama knew about this investigation. I want to call Rosenstein, Sally Yates, Comey and McCabe, all the people who worked on this case to find out how it got so off the rails and make sure it never happens again.

And I want to know who in the White House knew about this counter-intelligence investigation against the republican nominee.



PIRRO: You and I both know the lovers were saying the White House wants to be informed of what we are doing. I mean, if you just do a timeline interspersed, the love notes, it will explain it all, but there is more I want to talk about, and you know, it takes a team effort. You are a powerful man obviously, but, you know, we need those other committees. We need a full court press.

And you know what? It's based on facts, not on what the Democrats did when they created the Russia collusion delusion and the Ukraine nothing-burger.