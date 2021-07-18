What's Trump Got On Lindsey Graham?

Inquiring minds would like to know, because nothing else explains Sen. Lindsey Graham continuing to slobber all over Trump now that he's out of office. Graham made an appearance on this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine on Fox, and was asked about his recent golf outing with Trump.

His response was... well... something.

PIRRO: I understand you played golf with president Trump and had dinner with him over the last few days, and I know also that Congressman Kevin McCarthy joined him for a meal or two. What's going on? What's happening with the president? GRAHAM: Well, his golf game is just incredible. He's busting his driver, knocking the pins down with his iron, and putting like a wild man. I mean, I'm not joking. I've never seen him play this well. But the president's worried about our country. He's mad as hell about what Blinken's doing, having the U.N. come in here and judge America. He's very distressed about what's going on in Cuba. It breaks his heart that the border is so broken and inflation is rampant. I met with him and Kevin McCarthy. The president is all in in helping Kevin take back the House. He's working well with Rick Scott to make sure we get the Senate majority. Here's what I can tell you about president Trump. He's heartbroken as to what's going on in our country and the world at large. He thinks he can fix it and he told me he has unfinished business, so I will be shocked if he doesn't run for president in 2024.

"Unfinished business." So apparently there aren't enough dead Americans yet to suit him. After Graham attacked the Biden administration as "out of control," and bragged about them taking back the Congress in the midterms, Pirro called Trump plans to run again "breaking news," claiming he's a "force on the campaign trail as well." Then Graham made this pronouncement about Trump's hold on the party:

GRAHAM: Well, he owns the Republican party. It's his nomination. And we have a lot of talented people in the Republican party, but I can tell you this, if president trump runs in 2024, he will be the nominee of his party. His policies are standing the test of time. His policies are standing the test of time. Joe Biden's administration is in free-fall. The border is broken, rampant inflation, crime in the streets, radical Islam is on the rise. The president has a hell of a story to tell about what he did for this country. And more importantly what he can do. This is the party of Donald Trump. If you think otherwise, you are in for a rude awakening. I think he's going to lead to us victory in 2022 in the House and the Senate, and I will be shocked after spending two days with him if he doesn't run again for president, because he believes he has unfinished business as president of the United States, and he believes he can put the country in a better position than Biden has it, and I agree with him.

He's certainly got Graham running scared. Whether it's blackmail, or fear he'll burn the party to the ground if they finally decide they've had enough of him, Graham is right about Trump's hold over the party. Whether it's good or bad for them in the midterms remains to be seen.