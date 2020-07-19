Sen. Lindsey Graham Whitesplains The Difference Between John Lewis And BLM To Fox News Viewers

Who wants to take dibs that Sen. Lindsey Graham and his ilk were calling John Lewis and his fellow civil rights movement leaders America haters and much, much worse back in the days when Lewis was getting his skull bashed in on the Edmund Pettus Bridge.

Graham was asked about the passing of Rep. Lewis on this Saturday's Justice with Judge Jeanine, and used the occasion to whitesplain to the viewers on Fox News the supposed difference between the type of "good trouble" that Lewis advocated, and the protests we're seeing now from the Black Lives Matter movement.

“John was known for causing, ‘good trouble.’ That’s what he described the civil rights movement — ‘good trouble.’ Peaceful protest, being hit in the head for a worthy cause. That’s different than what you see playing out in the streets of the United States,” Graham argued. “I think John Lewis loved America, he wanted to make it better. What you see happening today here is people who hate America and want to change it,” the South Carolina Republican declared. “Big difference, but he will be missed.”

As the article at Raw Story and many on Twitter pointed out, Lewis was a supporter of BLM, and called the protests "good trouble" as well.

Civil rights leader and Democratic Rep. John Lewis visited the "BLACK LIVES MATTER" street banner recently painted outside of the White House, alongside Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser. https://t.co/Blm2wZ8zzK pic.twitter.com/ikAHonI0Gu — ABC News (@ABC) July 18, 2020

“Freedom is the continuous action we all must take, and each generation must do its part to create an even more fair, more just society.” Congressman John Lewis



I have been moved by his words & actions, and I’m humbled that he visited #BlackLivesMatter Plaza. The work goes on... pic.twitter.com/x7i53UuQIz — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 7, 2020