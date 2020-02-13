Politics
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

Remember When We Worried Trump Might Be Fascist? Good Times!

From 2018, The New York Times Opinion video on Trump and fascism.
By Frances Langum

From 2018, when The New York Times asked "Should we be worried?" about Trump and fascism.

Good times, good times.

Jason Stanley's tweet from today:

Open thread below...

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

This Is What Normalization Looks Like

This Is What Normalization Looks Like

Comey Day is over, no Republican is turning on the president, and we've now reached the equilibrium that will persist at least until Election Day 2018, if not until Inauguration Day 2021, as Jonathan Martin and Jennifer Steinhauer of The [...]
Jun 10, 2017
By Steve M.

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.