Trump Moronically Attacks Justices Ginsberg And Sotomayor

Sigh. Having to constantly write about an elderly baby man is not what I'd call a walk in the park but it must be done.

Constant whining, sniveling, and constant complaining about all things is The hallmark of the Trump administration.

To Trump, any Supreme Court justice who didn't vote for him as president shouldn't be allowed to rule on any upcoming issue that are about his administration.

He's already begun his Groundswell purge of non-loyalists from the federal government which as autocratic a move as you can imagine for a US president and now he's bitching and complaining about Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor.

What a sniveling coward.

This morning, during one of his incoherent press conferences -- this time in India -- Fox News correspondent John Roberts said, "You tweeted about Justice Sotomayor yesterday, saying that she and Justice Ginsberg should recuse themselves from future cases dealing with the administration. What is the basis for your opinion on that?"

“I always thought that, frankly, that Justice Ginsburg should do it because she went wild during the campaign when I was running,” Trump said.

Baby Donald continued, "She said some things that were obviously very inappropriate. She later sort of apologized. I wouldn’t say it was an apology but she sort of apologized."

I guess any disagreement, opinion or dissenting view is considered "going wild" against the Orange Julius.

And then he attacked Sonia Sotomayor.

He went on, lying about how she was trying to shame people in into voting a different way by criticizing his administration for running to the Supreme Court after every ruling that goes against them.

Roberts asked him what was inappropriate about her statement and Trump replied, "Well you know what the statement was, John." And then he lied about what he was complaining about.

She didn't make a statement to the press, it was a dissenting opinion in a court ruling. That's what dissents are

Trump said, "She's trying to shame people perhaps with a different view into voting her way, And that's so inappropriate.”

Justice Sotomayor was completely justified in her dissent over a green card for wealth.

The Supreme Court unveiled a 5-4 decision on Friday to allow the Trump administration to deny entry or green cards to immigrants based on a “wealth test,” claiming that low-income immigrants were likely to become a “public charge” and use social programs such as food stamps or Medicaid. All four justices nominated by Democrats voted against the case. Justice Sonia Sotomayor authored the blistering dissent and accused the court’s conservatives of bias in favor of Trump. Sotomayor said the administration has too quickly gone to the Supreme Court to appeal unfavorable decisions made by lower courts, and that by taking the cases, the Supreme Court is “putting a thumb on the scale in favor of” the president.

To Donald Trump, any Supreme Court ruling is not allowed to include dissenting opinions. If a justice disagrees with anything Trump does then they are not allowed to rule on anything related to him again.

Apparently Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, the late Antonin Scalia or Chief Justice John Roberts should have been forced to recuse themselves on all cases involving the Obama administration.

Bitchy snowflake is the wrong term to use for Donald because a snowflake is too strong for him.