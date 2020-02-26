Warren Was Right To Bring Up Pregnancy Discrimination At Debate

Mainstream media called this moment a thud for Elizabeth Warren. The old boys club (personified by Chris Matthews you betcha) can't understand why the lady is so upset.

BAH GAWD KING SHE KILLED HIM pic.twitter.com/24v94VJU3q — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 26, 2020

But it's a far-beneath-the-surface signaling for every woman who has been pregnant and working. Workplace discrimination and pregnancy is not something women type in all caps on Twitter. They just experience it. And suffer in silence.

Elizabeth Warren is giving voice to a common yet silenced experience among American women, period.

Bloomberg's two defenses are "This wouldn't have happened to you in New York City." and "I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard, or whatever happened."

Gee Mike, you mean New York City in 2002 complied with the federal law, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978? Warren had her first child in 1971. Apparently it's all about you and your largesse, again. No, it isn't.

And employers across the country STILL violate that law. The ACLU is on it (tweet from 2018 is still valid).

Pregnant women are still getting fired 40 years after the U.S. pregnancy discrimination act pic.twitter.com/zaP0McD3nM — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 2, 2018

Not to mention the horrid lack of a paid leave policy in the richest country on Earth.

And the "I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard, or whatever happened." is pure boss gaslighting I can hear from a mile away.

"I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard or whatever happened..." Welp. That's that, then. — Shawn Thomas (@mrshawnpthomas) February 26, 2020

Our own Karoli sums it up best:

I’m sorry but I can’t watch Brian Williams and Chris Matthews rip into @ewarren for raising a legitimate concern. I guess believing women is over now that Harvey Weinstein is convicted? — Karoli (@Karoli) February 26, 2020

Believe. Women.