Warren Was Right To Bring Up Pregnancy Discrimination At Debate

Pregnancy and its effect on women's earning power, as well as workplace discrimination, matters deeply.
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Karoli Kuns
Mainstream media called this moment a thud for Elizabeth Warren. The old boys club (personified by Chris Matthews you betcha) can't understand why the lady is so upset.

But it's a far-beneath-the-surface signaling for every woman who has been pregnant and working. Workplace discrimination and pregnancy is not something women type in all caps on Twitter. They just experience it. And suffer in silence.

Elizabeth Warren is giving voice to a common yet silenced experience among American women, period.

Bloomberg's two defenses are "This wouldn't have happened to you in New York City." and "I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard, or whatever happened."

Gee Mike, you mean New York City in 2002 complied with the federal law, the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978? Warren had her first child in 1971. Apparently it's all about you and your largesse, again. No, it isn't.

And employers across the country STILL violate that law. The ACLU is on it (tweet from 2018 is still valid).

Not to mention the horrid lack of a paid leave policy in the richest country on Earth.

And the "I'm sorry if she heard what she thought she heard, or whatever happened." is pure boss gaslighting I can hear from a mile away.

Our own Karoli sums it up best:

Believe. Women.

