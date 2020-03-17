Fox Panel Slams Devin Nunes For COVID Stupidity

A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”

“Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.”

On Monday, Dr. Nicole Saphier — a Fox News contributor — shot down Nunes’ advice.

A panel of doctors on Fox News encouraged Americans not to listen to Rep. Devin Nunes’ (R-CA) plea for people to go to restaurants and pubs during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“There’s a lot of concerns with the economy here because people are scared to go out,” Nunes said during a Sunday appearance on Fox News. “But I will just say, one of the things you can do if you’re healthy, you and your family, it’s a great time to just go out, go to a local restaurant.”

“Just don’t run to the grocery store and buy $4,000 of food!” he added. “Go to your local pub.”

On Monday, Dr. Nicole Saphier — a Fox News contributor — shot down Nunes’ advice.

“You have Devin Nunes telling people, ‘Go out to restaurants, go ahead and do that,'” the doctor lamented. “And here’s the thing between panicking and just smart behaviors, and the truth is we don’t want people going out to busy restaurants right now. We want people to just kind of stay in their homes for the betterment of themselves and their families, but also the community.”

Saphier warned that following Nunes’ recommendation could leave the United States “in the same situation as Italy.”

At that point, Fox News host Ed Henry played a clip of U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci explaining why he would not go out to restaurants at this time.

“We have to have a consistency in that regard,” Fox News contributor Dr. Marc Siegel agreed. “That’s what Dr. Fauci’s talking about. [We must] get people to understand how serious this is.”