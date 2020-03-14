The "No, I don't take responsibility at all" Edition:

The national press is a big damn mess: Press Watch on The NYT on Trump's "struggle".

BadTux compares & contrasts certain health care systems.

Not even using the current crisis as an excuse, just doing it: Georgia Gov. cancels state Supreme Court election, from The Fulcrum.

This reporter received the Census 2020 form yesterday, so let's look at an illustrated census history from The Nib.

Bonus Non-Viral Diversion: Confusing a cat, via Miss Cellania.

Assembled by M. Bouffant. Still one day for suggestions, at mbru@crooksandliars.com.