Now Is The Time For All Good Folks To Come To The Aid Of Their Country

Amid the constant drum beat of coronavirus news that can often just induce anxiety, here are some heartening stories about people helping each other out as the times get tough. https://t.co/X4pkC0vuVk pic.twitter.com/ibcge3GaDS

All over the U.S., neighborhood, activist, and political groups are coming together to offer all kinds of aid (including financial and food) for people hit by the coronavirus pandemic. If you or someone you know needs help, or wants to help, reach out.

This is the Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund. To donate, click here. To ask for help, click here.

Search Twitter for more posts with the #mutualaid hashtag. Please add your own groups in the comments:

Neighborhood Aid Pods in Boston, JP, Cambridge, Roxbury, Somerville, Medford, more info here you can help your neighbors!! https://t.co/b1xC08F3JE #mutualaid pic.twitter.com/mSps8qxNSs — Continuity Of Posting - Incident Copypasta Systems (@HongPong) March 16, 2020

SALT LAKE VALLEY: We are a network of grassroots folks who have created infrastructure for community support based on existing mutual aid networks. Please share this information and sign up to join the network! All forms and information are available at https://t.co/1xnTiSoL0P pic.twitter.com/baZEICOWKc — Covid19MutualAidSLC (@covid19aidslc) March 15, 2020

i’ve created what i’m calling a mutual aid Initiative for students here in Austin. it’s a spreadsheet that will hopefully be a resource to anyone experiencing insecurity in finances, housing, food, physical and emotional health, transportation, etc. https://t.co/lQHkkv4NJw — noah (@noahwfrench) March 13, 2020

We just served 150 meals to the houseless community in Oakland. We kept our group small and pre packaged meals while also wearing gloves and N95 masks to make sure we aren’t spreading anything to more vulnerable populations. Mutual aid is essential at this time. @PeoplesBreakOak pic.twitter.com/qnmiZGe0Uj — Brotha B (@BlakeDontCrack) March 15, 2020

We have over 60 #mutualaid projects and initiatives now listed - and new ones keep coming in. Check out and share our growing list of autonomous responses to the spread of the #coronavirus. https://t.co/s2RjZdEagI — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) March 15, 2020

Another example of people sorting out local #mutualaid for people vulnerable to #COVID19. This approach doesn't require anyone to manage the system of pairing people who need help with people offering help. https://t.co/pPY4sPyiRm — dean spade (@deanspade) March 12, 2020

Please ask for help if you need it, and give help if you’re able. Thank you to all who are reaching out to their communities in love and solidarity.❤️ #mutualaid #COVID19 #Chicago https://t.co/KrOx0v00gz — Cynthia Elizabeth (@Cynthia_MSW) March 16, 2020

Please share - for the GTA - Black community support fund ! https://t.co/CKV20UD3eS #mutualaid @BLM_TO — Robyn Maynard (@policingblack) March 16, 2020

It is apparent that we cannot rely on our government structures to sufficiently meet the needs of our community members at this time. We have worked quickly to develop a #MutualAid infrastructure to respond as best we can to COVID 19. Donate here: https://t.co/VNbW1AISSe — Ground Game LA 🥾 (@GroundGameLA) March 15, 2020

Greater Pittsburgh Restaurant Workers Mutual Aid:#MutualAid resources for restaurant workers in the Greater #Pittsburgh area during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Feel free to dm for more info and please share if you or a friend are in the industry:https://t.co/hU656OWDzm — ✨ t a y l 🖤 r ✨ (@claymate_no2) March 16, 2020

And speaking of mutual aid, let's not forget these heroes:

This is the medical team from Wuhan responsible for recovering 50K+ patients in just a few months. They're now risking their lives again to help out Italy. Rag on China all you want for the mishandlings early on but you can't deny that these people are true selfless heroes. pic.twitter.com/O3UVXnd6Rf — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) March 13, 2020

Be a hero. Help someone.