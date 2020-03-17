Now Is The Time For All Good Folks To Come To The Aid Of Their Country

All over the U.S., neighborhood, activist, and political groups are coming together to offer all kinds of aid (including financial and food) for people hit by the coronavirus pandemic. If you or someone you know needs help, or wants to help, reach out.
This is the Emergency Coronavirus Tipped and Service Worker Support Fund. To donate, click here. To ask for help, click here.
Search Twitter for more posts with the #mutualaid hashtag. Please add your own groups in the comments:
And speaking of mutual aid, let's not forget these heroes:
Be a hero. Help someone.