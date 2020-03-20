Kelly Loeffler Blames 'Third-Party' Advisors For Well-Timed Stock Dump

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) defended her stock dump and new purchases after she was briefed on the seriousness of the coronavirus, blaming her third-party advisors which she claimed she had no knowledge of.

On January 24th, she tweeted this:

Appreciate today’s briefing from the President’s top health officials on the novel coronavirus outbreak. These men and women are working around the clock to keep our country safe and healthy. #gapol https://t.co/5866TrrEFc — Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 25, 2020

The Georgia senator, whose husband is the CEO of the company that owns the New York Stock Exchange joined Fox News' America's Newsroom earlier this morning.

Co-host Ed Henry asked her about the stock transactions.

“Senator, you thought the government was prepared," said Henry. "Yet shortly after that tweet that I just noted, you sold over $1 million in stocks in your own personal portfolio before the market went down. Were you trading on inside information about what was coming?”

Ed needed to ask the question, but she was never going to admit to a federal crime on Fox News.

“I've seen some of the stories and it’s absolutely false, and it could not be true,” Loeffler insisted.

“If you actually look at the personal transaction reports that were filed, it notices at the bottom I’m only informed after by transactions after they occurred, several weeks. Those transactions, on my behalf at least, were a mix of buys and sells. Very routine for my portfolio,” she said.

Henry then asked about a purchase of Citrix, a teleconference company.

"They seem have a pretty good idea about where the market was headed?" Henry asked.

She claims she has no control over her stock portfolio but it's really hard to believe that there was no communication between the Senate briefing and the immediate reactions by her quote - unquote "third-party" advisors.

She said she would welcome to be investigated.

Put her on the list. And she should be investigated.

This is another reason why politicians and presidents release their tax returns and sell off stocks and funds that may look like a conflict of interest.

Is it any wonder Trump doesn't want you to know anything about his finances?