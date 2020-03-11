WATCH: Eric Trump On Camera, On Fox, Mentions 25th Amendment

Eric Trump appeared with the Fox "real news" division on Tuesday and said a stupid.

ERIC TRUMP: If my father was making the same gaffes as he [Biden] was, they would literally invoke article 25 of the... they would... remove him from office.

A reminder that Donald Trump has made so many verbal slip-ups that The Daily Show is doing a March Madness bracket for viewers to choose their favorite.

In other Eric news, on Wednesday he failed at math, claiming that his dad had more primary votes than the Democrats (false) and it was a huge victory (he's basically running unopposed and canceling primaries where possible).

With 99% reporting in Michigan, @realDonaldTrump has 637,000+ votes, absolutely crushing previous Republican and Democrat incumbents... By comparison Obama had 174k votes in 2012. — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) March 11, 2020

And Democrats had over 1.5 million votes cast- a BLUE WAVE is Coming. #ByeByeTrump. . pic.twitter.com/XChCUysAbA — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) March 11, 2020

Aaaand....The taxpayers are paying for much of Eric's "business" trips.

Trump’s son, Eric, took a business trip to Uruguay. We got records back that showed at least $80k of it was funded by taxpayers.https://t.co/aXdL5s3oid — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) March 11, 2020

It's remarkable how Eric Trump lives up to the Saturday Night Live portrayal of him, every single time.