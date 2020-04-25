David Frum Says Trump Will 'Take The Punch' Because Those Who Die Will Mostly Be Democrats

David Frum joined Ari Melber on a busy Friday night panel to discuss the current COVID situation and the reasoning behind why some states are so eager to reopen, even though they are still seeing cases go up. The reality is that the majority of Americans do not want to reopen the economy or see stay-at-home orders lifted, especially for ridiculous things like tattoo parlors, bowling, manicures, massages or haircuts. Many have tried to figure out why certain states are pushing to reopen. Some suggested reasons are pretty evil - if the government is open and employees don't come back to work, they can be fired and denied unemployment benefits and other government benefits. Forcing certain businesses to reopen also allows Republican governors to declare victory against the virus, pretending that all is good and they are winning the battle - even though this is a lie.

But another, more nefarious, suggestion was made in this chilling clip. David Frum started his statement by referencing this incredible article by Propublica that talked about the 7 things Governors must do as they reopen their economies.

Here is what he said:

"Propublica published a list of seven things that the experts recommended before America can open safely and up in have been done and none of those things will be done any time soon. There's no contact tracing. And the United States cannot stay locked down indefinitely. That's the one thing that the resident said is true. I don't think the President and people like Governor Kemp are consciously planning this, but they're removing all the alternatives to the only policy that is going to remain this time six weeks from now or eight weeks from now. Which is they're moving toward the policy of what's -- "let's take the punch." He'll reopen and see what happens. Let's accept that there may be hundreds of thousands, or some double hundreds of thousands, of Americans killed. They're going to be mostly poor and minorities, mostly not going to be Trump voters. Let's take that punch and push through and try to get to herd immunity as fast as possible. I don't think the President quite processes it quite that rationally, but maybe Governor Kemp does. I suspect Governor Desantis probably does. But that's where with they're going. When you don't prepare any alternatives the only plan left available to you is the plan that you have and the plan that they're working to is take the punch, let people take the casualties casualties. They're mostly minorities and non-Trump voters."

Chilling to hear it, but it is probably close to the truth. Most of the people working in the industries that are reopening are minorities. They are poorer. They are generally not going to be Trump voters. So one of two things happen - they don't go to work and then lose their jobs and unemployment or they do go to work and maybe get sick. Either way, Republicans aren't affected because they can deny them benefits or if they get sick and can't vote, it politically benefits the Republican party. Just gruesome and vile reasoning, but it doesn't seem to far fetched.

The sad thing is that the population most likely to actually be affected are going to be older Trump voters in poor health with little access to health insurance. But, hey, they can always drink Lysol. (NOTE: DO NOT DRINK LYSOL).