Gov. Ron DeSantis Says Florida Is 'God's Waiting Room' For Dying Seniors At COVID-19 Briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) referred to his state as a "waiting room" for seniors who will soon die.

The Florida governor made the remarks at a coronavirus briefing on Sunday after noting that some nursing home patients had been infected by asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers.

"Florida is ground zero for the nursing home, we're God's waiting room," he explained. "We have a huge number of facilities, a huge number of residents."

DeSantis went on to brag that the state has "only 1.2" coronavirus deaths per 100,000 nursing home residents.